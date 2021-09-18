SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

