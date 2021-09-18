SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,673 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period.

RWO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 63,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,413. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

