SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $25,683.76 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,547,047 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,383 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

