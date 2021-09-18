Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

