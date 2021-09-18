Sologenic (SOLO) Price Tops $0.98

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $196.74 million and approximately $454,795.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00175634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.82 or 0.07166093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.88 or 0.99848686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00848581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic's genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic's total supply is 399,994,127 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

