SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

SOFI stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

