Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.59).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE opened at €26.05 ($30.65) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.65. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.