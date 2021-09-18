Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SNMRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

