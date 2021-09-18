SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $30.16

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $30.99. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

