SkillSoft Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SkillSoft in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

