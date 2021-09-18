SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. SJM has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

