Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in August

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 139,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

