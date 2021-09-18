Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in August

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 139,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.64.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
