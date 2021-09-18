Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.48. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 48,666 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.8075 dividend. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $18,871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

