Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Grows By 55.9%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 984,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

