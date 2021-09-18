Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Drops By 41.5%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth $632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGS remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

