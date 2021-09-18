Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Expands By 50.9%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,465,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 1,633,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 9,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,417. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7599 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

