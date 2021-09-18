Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Increases By 88.9%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

PSPSF remained flat at $$132.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $136.63.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSPSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.