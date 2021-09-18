Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Expands By 81.6%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Olympus alerts:

OCPNY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 35,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Olympus has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.