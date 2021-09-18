Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rises By 104.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,175,700 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,228. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

