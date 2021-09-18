Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Grows By 57.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 123,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $36.00. 460,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $791.86 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

