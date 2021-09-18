Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Grows By 57.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 123,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
Shares of NGMS stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $36.00. 460,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $791.86 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.