Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Decreases By 47.1%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

MITC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.