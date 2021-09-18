Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Decreases By 50.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,823. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
