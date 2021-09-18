Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Decreases By 50.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,823. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

