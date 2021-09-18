Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Drops By 50.0%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000.

Shares of LVRAU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,471. Levere has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

