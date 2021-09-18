Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Decreases By 57.1%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Klabin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of KLBAY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

