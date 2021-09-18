Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Rises By 96.4%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 3,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

