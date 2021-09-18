Short Interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Rises By 79.2%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

JOBY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,030. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

