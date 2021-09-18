Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Decreases By 33.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $90.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.