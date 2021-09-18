Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Declines By 50.0%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interroll in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Interroll stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,202.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,404.31. Interroll has a 12-month low of $4,308.28 and a 12-month high of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

