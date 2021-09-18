Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Grows By 93.3%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INPOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on InPost in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. 35,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318. InPost has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

