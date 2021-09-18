Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Drops By 59.5%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GTPB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 117,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,817. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.