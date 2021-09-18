Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Grows By 61.4%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,303,900 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 7,623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNWF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

