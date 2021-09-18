Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Drops By 60.4%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHOOF stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 314,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

