Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Declines By 39.8%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRPC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

