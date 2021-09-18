Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Drops By 50.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $$10.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.