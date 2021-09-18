Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Expands By 100.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Bénéteau Company Profile

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

