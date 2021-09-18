Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 33.4%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.