ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.65 Million

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post $104.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.27 million and the highest is $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 641,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

