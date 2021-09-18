Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $$1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

