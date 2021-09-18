Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE:ASAI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.