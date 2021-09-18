Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PCH opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

