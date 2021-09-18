Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

