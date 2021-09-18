Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.86 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $54,799,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $14,918,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $7,338,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $7,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group stock opened at 16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 17.89.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.62.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

