Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of PROS worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

