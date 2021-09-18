Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.76. 3,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 407,862 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

