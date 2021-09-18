Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

