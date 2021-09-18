Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $442.45

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.45 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 6,309 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 442.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 386.28. The firm has a market cap of £202.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

