salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

