Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

