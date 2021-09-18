Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEI stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

