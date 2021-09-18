Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

